‘Live God’ walked out of the woods and stole a police car with a DWI suspect in back, Texas cops say

Just before midnight Wednesday, Houston police were wrapping up a DWI investigation near a wooded part of Memorial Park near Loop 610.
The suspect was handcuffed in the back of one police cruiser as the officers involved in the arrest chatted briefly before bringing the suspect to jail.
“Suddenly they hear the door close, and they hear the engine rev and a black female is driving off with the suspect in the back,” Houston Police Department spokesman Victor Senties told McClatchy.
A woman who would later identify herself to police as Live God had walked out of the woods and took off in the cruiser, heading east along Woodway Drive.
According to KTRK, officers left the vehicle unlocked while Senties said they “wrapped up their investigation.”
God then led police, who jumped into the second cruiser on the scene, on a brief chase through a nearby neighborhood before stopping less than a mile away in the 200 block of Pine Hollow.
“She gets out and was immediately taken into custody,” Senties said.
God, 31, was booked into the Harris County Jail early Wednesday morning on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to jail records. Her bond was set at $1,000 and her first scheduled court appearance is set for Thursday.
Police told KIAH that the DWI suspect was unharmed during the chase, and, more than likely, unaware that the car was even stolen.
