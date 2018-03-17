More Videos

FIU president expresses condolences following bridge collapse, promises investigation 45

FIU president expresses condolences following bridge collapse, promises investigation

Pause
Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline 124

Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline

Miami pedestrian bridge collapses in front of FIU 30

Miami pedestrian bridge collapses in front of FIU

Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76 77

Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76

Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React 177

Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React

Hear Scot Peterson's frantic dispatches outside Douglas High School 298

Hear Scot Peterson's frantic dispatches outside Douglas High School

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you 392

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car 10

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 110

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

Man dug out of snow following avalanche at California ski resort 36

Man dug out of snow following avalanche at California ski resort

Ski-lift in Georgia malfunctions, launches skiers into the air

Video captured shows skiers being launched from a malfunctioning ski-lift at a ski resort in the country of Georgia.
Newsflare via AP