He considered his husband’s mom family. But the newspaper removed him from the obit

45 FIU president expresses condolences following bridge collapse, promises investigation Pause

124 Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline

30 Miami pedestrian bridge collapses in front of FIU

77 Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76

177 Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React

298 Hear Scot Peterson's frantic dispatches outside Douglas High School

392 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

10 Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car

110 When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?