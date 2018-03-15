More than 1,000 tornadoes hit the US in 2017. See how many landed in Kansas. (Video by Candi Bolden and Stan Finger Music by Bensound.com) McClatchy cbolden@wichitaeagle.com
More than 1,000 tornadoes hit the US in 2017. See how many landed in Kansas. (Video by Candi Bolden and Stan Finger Music by Bensound.com) McClatchy cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

National

No, a tornado did not carry a home nearly 130 miles to Kansas

Associated Press

March 15, 2018 08:58 AM

WICHITA, Kansas

A Kansas official has debunked a widely shared story that recently resurfaced on Facebook about a woman named Dorothy whose Oklahoma home supposedly flew nearly 130 miles before landing outside Wichita.

Sedgwick County spokeswoman Kate Flavin told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the story is not true.

The story was published in 2015 by the World News Daily Report and recently circulated again on Facebook. It claimed a woman named Dorothy Williams and four members of her family were carried in their Tulsa, Oklahoma, mobile home over northern Colorado before landing on an unoccupied car in Kansas.

"This is false; it did not happen," Flavin wrote in an email, noting the publication's website states the content is not true.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The story claims no one was injured in the home's 4-hour-plus flight amid winds that reached speeds of more than 220 mph. The story is accompanied with photos of storm damaged properties.

The website includes a disclaimer that states, in part, that, "All characters appearing in the articles in this website - even those based on real people - are entirely fictional and any resemblance between them and any person, living, dead or undead, is purely a miracle."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76 77

Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76

Pause
Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React 177

Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React

Hear Scot Peterson's frantic dispatches outside Douglas High School 298

Hear Scot Peterson's frantic dispatches outside Douglas High School

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you 392

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car 10

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 110

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

Man dug out of snow following avalanche at California ski resort 36

Man dug out of snow following avalanche at California ski resort

NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral 123

NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral

Distracted drivers 184

Distracted drivers

Would you destroy your assault-style weapon? 96

Would you destroy your assault-style weapon?

Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76

View More Video