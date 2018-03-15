Weird lights in the sky baffled scientists. Amateur astronomers named them 'Steve'

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 77 Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76 Pause 177 Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React 298 Hear Scot Peterson's frantic dispatches outside Douglas High School 392 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you 10 Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car 110 When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 36 Man dug out of snow following avalanche at California ski resort 123 NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral 184 Distracted drivers 96 Would you destroy your assault-style weapon? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mysterious purple lights in the sky sparked a hunt by NASA scientists to figure out what was causing Steve. After years of reports from normal citizens, scientists now know it’s an unusual type of aurora. NASA

Mysterious purple lights in the sky sparked a hunt by NASA scientists to figure out what was causing Steve. After years of reports from normal citizens, scientists now know it’s an unusual type of aurora. NASA