Martha, Quezada de Hanson, 48, faces a charge of child endangerment after her 2-year-old granddaughter was found running through traffic with no shoes and a full diaper.
Martha, Quezada de Hanson, 48, faces a charge of child endangerment after her 2-year-old granddaughter was found running through traffic with no shoes and a full diaper. Odessa Police Department
Martha, Quezada de Hanson, 48, faces a charge of child endangerment after her 2-year-old granddaughter was found running through traffic with no shoes and a full diaper. Odessa Police Department

National

Her 2-year-old granddaughter had no shoes and a full diaper while running in traffic, Texas cops say

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

March 14, 2018 09:26 AM

A passerby called police in Odessa, Texas, and said a 2-year-old ran across a busy four lanes of traffic without shoes.

It was Friday after school, and before police arrived, two more people who noticed the toddler running across the two westbound and two eastbound lanes of East 52nd Street had positioned their car across the eastbound lanes to stop the steady flow of traffic, according to an Odessa Police news release.

When they arrived, the toddler was near the apartment complex in the 4400 block of East 52nd Street, where her grandmother lives, according to KTLE.

After she admitted that the child had been staying with her, officers say, they arrested the child’s grandmother, 48-year-old Martha Quezada de Hanson. She faces a charge of endangering a child, which is a state jail felony.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the release, in addition to running through traffic with no shoes, the 2-year-old’s diaper was also full.

Quezada de Hanson was released on Sunday on a $5,000 bond, according to jail records.

The incident in Odessa happened on the same day as something startlingly similar in Utica, N.Y. There, according to WKTV, a woman’s 9-month-old baby “flew out” of her car as she rounded a turn due to what she called a faulty passenger side door and an unsecured car seat. One witness who recorded the baby crawling along the street on Facebook said the incident “broke my heart.”

According to the Utica Police Department, all four of Ledrika Ford’s children have been removed from her custody following that incident.

More Videos

Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76 77

Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76

Pause
Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React 177

Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React

Hear Scot Peterson's frantic dispatches outside Douglas High School 298

Hear Scot Peterson's frantic dispatches outside Douglas High School

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you 392

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car 10

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 110

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

Man dug out of snow following avalanche at California ski resort 36

Man dug out of snow following avalanche at California ski resort

NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral 123

NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral

Distracted drivers 184

Distracted drivers

Would you destroy your assault-style weapon? 96

Would you destroy your assault-style weapon?

At TCU, 5,162 blue pinwheels were set up in April to symbolize confirmed child abuse victims in Tarrant County. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76 77

Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76

Pause
Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React 177

Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React

Hear Scot Peterson's frantic dispatches outside Douglas High School 298

Hear Scot Peterson's frantic dispatches outside Douglas High School

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you 392

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car 10

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 110

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

Man dug out of snow following avalanche at California ski resort 36

Man dug out of snow following avalanche at California ski resort

NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral 123

NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral

Distracted drivers 184

Distracted drivers

Would you destroy your assault-style weapon? 96

Would you destroy your assault-style weapon?

Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76

View More Video