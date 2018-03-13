Bail agent shot and killed a client, video shows. She says she beat him to the gun.

Bail agent Chasity Carey had planned to revoke Brandon Williams’ bond and deliver him back to the sheriff’s office, she reportedly told police.
But she ended up shooting him to death instead, according to authorities.
Facing drug charges, Williams was released from jail Aug. 1 on $35,000 bond – covered by Carey – KFOR-TV reported. Video shows him enter Carey’s office in Stillwater, Oklahoma several days later and take a seat next to her 19-year-old son, Justin Henderson, who had set up his GoPro camera in the office moments before Carey arrived, NewsOK reported.
The meeting seemed calm at first. Williams can be seen laughing and joking with Henderson. But then Carey shut door, and her son took the handcuffs out, the video shows.
Never miss a local story.
“What, what’s going on here? What do you mean?” Williams can be heard saying. “Turn around,” Carey says.
“Don’t put your hands on me,” Williams says, as Carey repeatedly tells him to turn around and put his hands behind his back.
He moves away from her and she appears to push him. “What are you doing this to me for?” Williams keeps angrily asking. He moves out of the view of the camera.
Carey, 42, then got the gun out of the front drawer of her desk and shot him, the video shows. Williams can be heard crying out.
“Mom, you just shot him,” Carey’s son said. “I did,” she replied.
Police found Williams dead at the scene, KFOR reported. Carey was charged with murder after the shooting, NewsOK reported.
She testified that Williams, 38, had tried to grab her gun before fleeing out her office window, the publication said. She said she beat him to the gun and shot him just as he was going out the window. He took a bullet in the back, NewsOK said.
Carey’s attorney argued that she was afraid of Williams, KTUL-TV reported. Carey said it was self-defense.
On Friday, jurors agreed, finding her not guilty of first-degree murder, NewsOK said.
The Payne County District Attorney’s Office released the surveillance video of the shooting on Monday, KTUL reported.
Comments