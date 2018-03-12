Hundreds of 15-year-old brides in Missouri may have married their rapists

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 177 Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React Pause 298 Hear Scot Peterson's frantic dispatches outside Douglas High School 392 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you 10 Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car 110 When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 36 Man dug out of snow following avalanche at California ski resort 123 NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral 184 Distracted drivers 96 Would you destroy your assault-style weapon? 195 Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Ashley Duncan's family told her she was getting married at 15 to protect her 18-year-old boyfriend, the father of her child, from possible statutory rape charges. Since her boyfriend was still 18, by Missouri law, he would not have been charged for statutory rape. In many states, except Missouri, a judge would have been involved in the approval of a marriage license to a 15-year-old and may have advised the couple that the boyfriend was not threatened by a rape charge. Tammy Ljungblad and Eric Adler The Kansas City Star

