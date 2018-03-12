Exploding packages hand-delivered in Texas. 2 people are dead.

Austin have responded to two package explosions in one day, one reported to be deadly, on the heels of another deadly package explosion on March 2.

Austin police announced Monday morning the first two package explosion fatalities are linked, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities warn residents to contact police if they receive an unexpected package.

Police were investigating two package explosions Monday morning, one of which killed a teenager and severely injured a woman in her 40s, according to several Austin media outlets.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

That exploding package death in the past 10 days in Austin, and police believe they are linked because each package was hand-delivered to the victim's front porch rather than mailed.

Shortly before noon Monday, a third explosion was reported, this one on the 6700 block of Galindo Street in Austin, according to the FBI's San Antonio office, which says it's assisting in the investigation.

ABC News reported that a woman was injured and that another may have been.

On March 2, a package explosion killed Anthony Stephan House, according to the Austin Police Department. Both he and the victims of the Monday explosion were African-American, the AP reports, adding that police are seeking surveillance video from nearby homes in order to identify a suspect.

An Austin TV station reported that the second explosion happened shortly before 7 a.m. Monday about 11 miles from the location of the March 2 explosion.

An ABC affiliate in Austin reported that the original call was made at 6:44 a.m. Monday.

Austin police reported that the explosion that killed House was at about 6:55 a.m. March 2.

House's death was initially called a homicide, but police said they considered it a "suspicious death" because they didn't know whether House had constructed the bomb himself and accidentally detonated it, according to Fox News. The AP reports that his case is now considered a homicide.

The first Monday explosion occurred about five miles from the Austin Convention Center, which is the site of South by Southwest activities on Monday.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74