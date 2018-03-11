Missouri is a destination wedding spot — for 15-year-old brides

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 177 Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React Pause 298 Hear Scot Peterson's frantic dispatches outside Douglas High School 392 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you 10 Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car 110 When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 36 Man dug out of snow following avalanche at California ski resort 123 NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral 184 Distracted drivers 96 Would you destroy your assault-style weapon? 195 Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda Video Link copy Embed Code copy

In 2014, Brittany Koerselman was 15 and pregnant with the child of her 21-year-old boyfriend Jeremie Rook. With police bearing down on Jeremie with possible statutory rape charges, the Iowa couple made a trip to Missouri where 15-year-olds are allowed to marry with the consent of only one parent. Tammy Ljungblad and Eric Adler The Kansas City Star

