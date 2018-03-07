14-year-old dressed up as a California deputy. Then he began ‘responding’ to crimes, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 10 Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car Pause 110 When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 36 Man dug out of snow following avalanche at California ski resort 123 NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral 184 Distracted drivers 96 Would you destroy your assault-style weapon? 195 Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda 65 Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 64 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 26 Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A 14-year-old boy in Victorville, Calif. has been arrested for impersonating a California deputy. While dressed as a deputy, the boy made home visits and fake traffic stops in his grandfather's car that he placed red and blue emergency lights on, according to Victorville police. San Bernardino County Sheriff

