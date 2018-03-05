Officers save choking puppy rushed to station by panicked owners, dramatic video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:37 Man dug out of snow following avalanche at California ski resort Pause 2:04 NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral 3:05 Distracted drivers 1:37 Would you destroy your assault-style weapon? 3:16 Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda 1:06 Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 0:27 Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 0:31 How to prevent a home fire in the winter 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The actions of quick thinking police officers saved the life of a choking puppy in Massachusetts. A nine-week-old puppy was rushed to the North Reading’s police station on March 4, where officers and fire fighters performed CPR on the puppy for ten-minutes. Luckily, the food the puppy was choking on was dislodged. North Reading Police Department

The actions of quick thinking police officers saved the life of a choking puppy in Massachusetts. A nine-week-old puppy was rushed to the North Reading’s police station on March 4, where officers and fire fighters performed CPR on the puppy for ten-minutes. Luckily, the food the puppy was choking on was dislodged. North Reading Police Department