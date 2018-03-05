Officers save choking puppy rushed to station by panicked owners, dramatic video shows

Megan Vitale rushed into the police station Sunday afternoon, searching for someone who could help.
A friend followed behind her, holding Vitale’s 9-week-old puppy, according North Reading, Massachusetts police.
Vitale told police her Saint Bernard puppy, Bodhi, was choking on food. When officers came around the corner, they found that Bodhi wasn’t breathing and was limp and unresponsive, police said.
A 10-minute video shows an officer repeatedly pat the puppy on the back. Emergency responders continued to administer back blows and chest compressions, and eventually got rid of whatever the dog was choking on, according to police.
The puppy was revived and given oxygen through a special mask designed for pets by firefighters in the lobby. Officers can be seen on video holding the puppy in a blanket. Vitale is clutching her stomach and placing her hand on her forehead, apparently relieved that Bodhi is OK.
The dog left with its owners and is being treated by a veterinarian, police said.
“Ultimately, a life was saved thanks to rescuers falling back on their training and remaining calm. Even though we are not faced with this kind of incident every day, the officers reacted just as they would in any emergency situation,” said police Chief Michael Murphy. “We are hopeful that the puppy will make a full recovery.”
Over the past few years, firefighters in North Reading (a town 19 miles north of Boston) have received specialized training in how to respond to emergencies involving pets, police said.
