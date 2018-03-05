Sean Hayes
Sean Hayes Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office
Sean Hayes Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

National

Teacher turns in her son for sex trafficking one of her students, Wisconsin cops say

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

March 05, 2018 07:38 AM

On a business trip last year from Chicago to Milwaukee, Sean Hayes, 50, took a call on his cell phone from his mother.

A 18-year-old girl Hayes had lured into prostitution overheard the call and recognized the voice of her high school teacher, according to court records obtained by WITI. The girl confessed to her teacher that she’d been missing classes at James Groppi High School in Milwaukee to work as a call girl for her son.

The woman notified police, who arrested Hayes in November on suspicion of trafficking a child for sex and having sex with a child, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He faces trial in June.

Hayes, who denied the allegations, told police the girl had approached him but he refused to hire her because she wouldn’t show him identification, the publication reported.

Prosecutors told WITI that Hayes, who runs Shining Stars Adult Entertainment, approached the then 17-year-old girl at a bus stop in August and told her she’d be a good model. The teen later learned the actual job involved becoming an escort under the name Honey.

Hayes took the teenager to Green Bay, Waukesha, Wauwatosa and Chicago to meet with clients for sex, and on at least one occasion pressured her to have sex with him, the Journal Sentinel reported.

About 2 million children are exploited every year in the global commercial sex trade, according to Equality Now. A 2016 study funded by the U.S. Department of Justice estimated that 9,000 to 10,000 juveniles are involved in the sex trade in the United States, reported The Washington Post.

Raw video from Operation Cross Country actions in Denver, Colorado and Toledo, Ohio from October 12-14, 2017. The FBI-led multi-agency law enforcement effort is focused on recovering children and holding sex traffickers accountable.

