Impatient RedBox customer shoves woman ahead of him to the ground, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:04 NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral Pause 3:05 Distracted drivers 1:37 Would you destroy your assault-style weapon? 3:16 Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda 1:06 Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 0:27 Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 0:31 How to prevent a home fire in the winter 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 0:41 Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The San Diego Police Department released surveillance video that captured an apparently unprovoked attack at a video rental machine outside a 7-Eleven on February 15, 2018. In the video, the victim is standing outside the store using a Redbox mach San Diego Police Department

The San Diego Police Department released surveillance video that captured an apparently unprovoked attack at a video rental machine outside a 7-Eleven on February 15, 2018. In the video, the victim is standing outside the store using a Redbox mach San Diego Police Department