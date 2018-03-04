More Videos

The San Diego Police Department released surveillance video that captured an apparently unprovoked attack at a video rental machine outside a 7-Eleven on February 15, 2018. In the video, the victim is standing outside the store using a Redbox mach San Diego Police Department
The San Diego Police Department released surveillance video that captured an apparently unprovoked attack at a video rental machine outside a 7-Eleven on February 15, 2018. In the video, the victim is standing outside the store using a Redbox mach San Diego Police Department

National

Impatient RedBox customer shoves woman ahead of him to the ground, video shows

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

March 04, 2018 11:52 AM

The heavyset man comes up behind a woman in her 60s renting a movie at a RedBox kiosk outside a San Diego, Calif., convenience store.

After waiting in line for a moment, he moves up to the kiosk and body-checks the woman, who stumbles into the parking lot and falls, a surveillance video released Thursday by the San Diego Police Department shows. Without a glance, he moves to the RedBox screen and begins using the kiosk himself as she lies on the asphalt.

The incident took place at 8:52 p.m. Feb. 15 at a 7-Eleven store on Meade Avenue, police told KNSD. The woman suffered bruises and abrasions. Police released the video in hopes of identifying the assailant.

“It doesn’t appear there is any reason for the attack,” detective Kevin Armentano told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “This seems to be totally unprovoked.”

Armentano told the publication that, while the attacker lingered in front of the kiosk for a short time before walking away, he didn’t rent any movies. Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact detectives.

KFMB noted that the 8:52 p.m. attack occurred shortly before RedBox’s 9 p.m. deadline to return DVDs, Blu-Rays and video games without incurring an extra day’s rental charges.

“That is just an impatient person,” RedBox customer Paul Maalouf told the station. “I can’t imagine body slamming anyone for any reason – let alone over a DVD.”

