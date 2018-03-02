‘Just run him over.’ Alabama women cited after filming themselves killing a turtle

3:05 Distracted drivers Pause

1:37 Would you destroy your assault-style weapon?

3:16 Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda

1:06 Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

0:27 Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

0:31 How to prevent a home fire in the winter

1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

0:41 Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland