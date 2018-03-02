Billy Graham’s funeral Friday in Charlotte will be his ‘Last Crusade’

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:05 Distracted drivers Pause 1:37 Would you destroy your assault-style weapon? 3:16 Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda 1:06 Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 0:27 Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 0:31 How to prevent a home fire in the winter 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 0:41 Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Rev. Billy Graham, also known as "America's pastor," died at age 99 last week. This week, he became one of the few private citizens to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol in D.C. His body now heads back to North Carolina, where he will be buried. C-SPAN

