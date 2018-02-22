School cop who ‘never went in’ after shooting at Florida high school has resigned

More Videos

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 0:27

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

Pause
How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland 0:41

Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl enters courthouse before pleading guilty to desertion, misbehavior 0:31

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl enters courthouse before pleading guilty to desertion, misbehavior

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina 0:24

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism?

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 2:24

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday the school resource officer stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas was suspended without pay after he learned the deputy never went into the building when the shooting began. Broward Sheriff's Office
Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday the school resource officer stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas was suspended without pay after he learned the deputy never went into the building when the shooting began. Broward Sheriff's Office

National

School cop who ‘never went in’ after shooting at Florida high school has resigned

By Charles Rabin And Carli Teproff

crabin@miamiherald.com

cteproff@miamiherald.com

February 22, 2018 03:49 PM

MIAMI

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday the school resource officer stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas was suspended without pay after he learned the deputy never went into the building when the shooting began.

Scot Peterson chose to resign and retire Thursday morning Israel said.

“I am devastated,” Israel said. “Sick to my stomach. He never went in.”

In addition, the department released records that show that multiple agencies had warning signs that Nikolas Cruz was troubled.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Israel said two other deputies, Edward Eason and Guntis Treijs are also under investigation and have been put on “restrictive duty.”

According to Israel, Peterson remained outside Building 12 for about four minutes. The shooting lasted about six minutes, he said. When the shooting began the deputy was inside the school handling a matter with a female student.

A review of surveillance video showed that the deputy was in position and armed but never entered the building. He remained stationed outside the building while the shooting went on.

Israel said Peterson should have “Went in. Addressed the killer. Killed the killer.”

He said the video was part of the investigation and Israel said it may never be released.

On Feb. 14, deputies say Cruz, 19 walked into his former school and opened fire with an AR-15 killing 14 students and three teachers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 0:27

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

Pause
How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland 0:41

Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl enters courthouse before pleading guilty to desertion, misbehavior 0:31

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl enters courthouse before pleading guilty to desertion, misbehavior

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina 0:24

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism?

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 2:24

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

View More Video