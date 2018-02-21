How much you drink is the biggest indicator of your dementia risk, study says

Dementia is an especially insidious disease because it can have so many different causes: It’s been linked to genetics, diet, other medical problems such as diabetes, and even things like low vitamin D levels and untreated syphilis.
The symptoms can vary but generally include memory loss, personality changes, difficulty planning or handling tasks, agitation, anxiety, depression and general confusion, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Now a new study, published in the journal The Lancet Public Health, says the biggest indicator of dementia risk is a history of regular, heavy drinking.
For the study, researchers looked at more than a million cases of French adults discharged from hospitals who had been diagnosed with dementia. The scientists looked at people who were suffering from alcohol use disorders as well as other conditions that could have led to heavy drinking.
Never miss a local story.
Of the 57,000 cases of early-onset dementia, the researchers found that more than half (about 57 percent) were at least related to chronic heavy drinking, which is defined as drinking about four or five drinks a day for men and about three a day for women, according to the World Health Organization.
“The findings indicate that heavy drinking and alcohol use disorders are the most important risk factors for dementia, and especially important for those types of dementia which start before age 65, and which lead to premature deaths,” Dr. Jürgen Rehm, study co-author and director of the CAMH Institute for Mental Health Policy Research, said in a news release.
“Alcohol-induced brain damage and dementia are preventable, and known-effective preventive and policy measures can make a dent into premature dementia deaths.”
There was also a difference between men and women in the development of early-onset dementia. Although more women than men were diagnosed with dementia overall, about 65 percent of those who suffered from early-onset were men, the scientists say.
Dr. Bruce Pollock, of Canada’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, wrote that the results point to a need for regular screenings for cognitive disorders among those who drink heavily.
“As a geriatric psychiatrist, I frequently see the effects of alcohol use disorder on dementia, when unfortunately alcohol treatment interventions may be too late to improve cognition,” he wrote in a release.
“Screening for and reduction of problem drinking, and treatment for alcohol use disorders need to start much earlier in primary care.”
It’s not clear, however, whether the alcohol itself might be causing the connection or whether people who drink heavily are often generally less healthful than others.
“Heavy drinking is also strongly associated with vascular risk factors such as high blood pressure or diabetes mellitus as well as cardiovascular diseases,” Michael Schwarzinger, a researcher at the Transitional Health Economics Network in Paris and an author of the study, told CNN.
In fact, other research has shown that at least some alcohol per day might actually be healthy for you. One study found that mice that were exposed to low levels of alcohol every day — about two drinks or so — actually showed lower levels of inflammation in their brains than mice that didn’t have alcohol, reported CNBC.
According to Sara Imarisio, head of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, told the BBC the medical advice for a healthy brain is about the same as for a healthy body.
“Although there is no surefire way to completely prevent dementia,” she told the site, “The best current evidence indicates that as well as only drinking in moderation, staying physically and mentally active, eating a healthy balanced diet, not smoking, and keeping weight, cholesterol and blood pressure in check are all good ways to support a healthy brain as we age.”
Comments