Bikini barista manages to get away from attacker who crawled in coffee stand window, WA cops say

A man with a knife crawled through the window of a Kent, Washington, coffee stand early Tuesday and attempted to kidnap and sexually assault a bikini barista, police said.
Less than a day after police released surveillance footage of the attack and pleaded with the public to identify him, they arrested a 33-year-old man with an extensive criminal history.
It was about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday when the man walked up to the window at Hottie Shots Espresso at 21237 84th Ave. S. and ordered a drink.
As the 30-year-old Bonney Lake barista started tending to his order, she said the man climbed in the window, threatened her with a knife and forced her into a dark alley near the stand.
Another car pulling up apparently spooked him and he took off.
The woman called 911.
Other than a few scratches, police said she is OK.
“We want to get this guy picked up,” Det. Melanie Robinson told KOMO. “He's obviously a coward who preys on young women and females who are working in situations just like this, and he's a coward because there's nobody else around to protect them but themselves.”
Another barista who works at the coffee stand said the attacker’s boldness despite all the security cameras was unnerving.
“We've been robbed a couple times as well,” the unidentified woman told KIRO-7. “If somebody ever wants something in here, we assume it's the money. This was much more terrifying.”
King County prosecutors will review the case and decide whether to file charges.
Stacia Glenn
