Want to see Wakanda? Atlanta seems to offer flight to fictional ‘Black Panther’ land

Pack your bags, it’s time to fly to ... Wakanda?
On Monday, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport tweeted a photo of a terminal displaying a departure time for flight ATL 1234 for “Wakanda.”
The bags are packed #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/X8U554vWxh— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) February 19, 2018
The problem? Wakanda doesn’t exist - at least not in real life.
Wakanda is a fictional African nation led by T’Challa, otherwise known as the legendary superhero Black Panther.
He’s the subject of the latest Marvel super-hit, which toppled box office records with a $235 million opening over the 4-day holiday weekend.
It’s the first major superhero movie with a primarily black cast and an African-American director. Dozens of community activists across the country raised money to send children and teens to go see the film at its opening release.
Twitter users, though they may be disappointed they couldn’t actually fly to Wakanda to meet Black Panther in person, nonetheless seemed to love the Atlanta airport’s homage to the kingly superhero - plus it looks like the airport folks had fun too.
Is the flight on one of these? pic.twitter.com/LtmnkAuIxq— E'Challa (@ThatGuyEdub) February 20, 2018
Sorghum, millet, rice, maize, peanuts, potatoes, beans, yams and okra. Grilled meat is common, particularly mutton, goat, beef and fish. Enjoy your flight and meal ✈️— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) February 20, 2018
We can't release confidential information— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) February 20, 2018
Hold the plane!!! pic.twitter.com/l13NQtZjPR— Ghost Girl (@Oyechelle) February 20, 2018
