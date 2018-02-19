He told his landlord he’d rob a bank to pay the late rent. He wasn’t kidding, cops say

The manager of Siegel Suites in Las Vegas told Ronald Dufloth robbing the bank was a dumb idea, authorities said.
Dufloth, 64, apparently didn’t listen, according to a criminal complaint. Two days later, wearing a black hat and leather jacket, Dufloth entered the Wells Fargo bank and demanded money from the teller, authorities said. “Give me $3,000 in $100.00 bills and put it in an envelope,” the note allegedly read.
The teller noticed Dufloth had a red button in his hand, the complaint said. Dufloth then showed her a device, implying by his gestures that the button was a trigger for an explosive device that he’d ignite if she didn’t give him the money, authorities said.
Dufloth left the bank with about $536 on Jan. 10, court documents said — roughly enough for at least two weeks at the residential building, according to its website.
The next day, staff at the apartment building recognized Dufloth, a longtime resident at the building, in surveillance images from the bank, documents said.
The manager told detectives about the conversation she’d had with Dufloth, who’d told her he’d be late with his rent money, but would rob a bank to get it, the complaint said.
Dufloth was arrested at his apartment. A search of the home found the device with the red button on it — the same one described by the teller, authorities said.
Dufloth pleaded not guilty Thursday to bank robbery, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. His trial is set for April 9, the newspaper said.
