National

Trump announces support for improved background check system for gun buyers

By DAVID FLESHLER Sun Sentinel

February 19, 2018 01:00 AM

President Donald Trump on Monday announced willingness to consider a modest gun-control proposal introduced last year to strengthen the federal background-check system.

The White House said Trump would consider backing a bill, which had not been opposed by the National Rifle Association, that would require states and federal agencies to produce plans to improve the reporting of criminal offenses and other information to the national instant background check system. The lead sponsors are Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

"The President spoke to Senator Cornyn on Friday about the bi-partisan bill he and Sen. Murphy introduced to improve Federal Compliance with Criminal Background check Legislation," the White House said in a statement Monday morning. "While discussions are ongoing and revisions are being considered, the President is supportive of efforts to improve the Federal background check system."

This proposal falls far short of what many students, parents and gun-control advocates are seeking, such as bans on assault rifles or high-capacity magazines.

