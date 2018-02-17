A 12-year-old set himself on fire. It was his father’s advice, Oklahoma police say

After his 12-year-old son tried to suffocate himself with plastic bags, Michael Jensen gave the boy some advice, police say.
The man from Claremore, Oklahoma, told the preteen that he wouldn’t be successful killing himself by suffocation because “medical professionals will be able to keep him alive,” according to documents the Pauls Valley Daily Democrat obtained from police.
Instead, the father allegedly had another suggestion — set yourself on fire and shoot yourself in the head.
He took his father’s words to heart, police say. The 12-year-old doused himself in lighter fluid and ignited a flame, according to KTUL. A family member had to put the fire out and called 911.
Police told KTUL that the boy was upset because Jensen told him to go to bed because he had school the following morning.
The child was staying at his grandparents’ house during the incident, according to KRMG. He suffered minor burns before the fire was extinguished.
Police later arrested Jensen, who left the house after allegedly making the comments. Authorities told KRMG that they don’t believe the father seriously meant for his son to follow through with the suicide attempt.
Jensen faces one charge of child neglect.
Every year, one out of every 100,000 kids ages 10 to 14 die from suicide, according to data compiled by the Suicide Awareness Voices of Education. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 0.3 percent of all suicide attempts in 2012 were done with fire.
If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
