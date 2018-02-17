Florida school shooter drew a Nazi symbol and cut himself but was found to be stable

0:27 Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage Pause

0:31 How to prevent a home fire in the winter

1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

0:41 Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

0:31 Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl enters courthouse before pleading guilty to desertion, misbehavior

0:24 Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina

2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism?