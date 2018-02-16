According to Bloomberg and Market Watch, Apple employees at the company's new Spaceship Campus keep running into the facility's numerous glass doors.
According to Bloomberg and Market Watch, Apple employees at the company's new Spaceship Campus keep running into the facility's numerous glass doors. Screenshot from Matthew Roberts’ Youtube

There’s an issue with Apple’s new HQ, and some workers don’t see it coming, reports say

By Josh Magness

February 16, 2018 02:07 PM

There’s a whole lot of glass at Apple’s new headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Shaped like a ring, the 2.8 million square-foot facility is filled with transparent walls and doors to help encourage employees to work with one another, Chief Design Officer Jonathan Ive told Wired.

“While it is a technical marvel to make glass at this scale, that’s not the achievement,” Ive said. “The achievement is to make a building where so many people can connect and collaborate and walk and talk.”

Here’s a video tour of the massive building, created to support around 13,000 employees, according to the Associated Press.

But along the way, Apple’s so-called Spaceship Campus, which has 45-foot-tall panels of safety glass for walls, has run into a problem — employees keep running into the glass, according to MarketWatch.

Employees started to work at the HQ at the beginning of this year, sources told MarketWatch , and by Jan. 2 two different people had walked face-first into glass doors. Local emergency services were called but no one was taken to the hospital, according to records obtained by MarketWatch.

Sources also confirmed the problem to Bloomberg, which reported that employees at the futuristic headquarters are often on their iPhones when they collide with see-through surfaces.

It’s become such a problem that some people at the headquarters tried to put Post-It notes on glass doors, Bloomberg reported. Those notes didn’t last long, as they reportedly didn’t mesh well with the building’s aesthetic.

The abundance of glass could actually break a California law that says, “Employees shall be protected against the hazard of walking through glass by barriers or by conspicuous durable markings.”

However, a source told Bloomberg that there are markings on the glass doors, which could ward off potential legal trouble.

A spokeswoman for Apple declined comment to both MarketWatch and Bloomberg.

But people on Twitter aren’t shying away from giving their own opinion.

