Wisconsin Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson’s parents have donated the maximum amount to the campaign of his Democratic rival, Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Nicholson is in a primary battle against Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir, with the winner advancing to take on Baldwin in the fall.
National

Their son is running for Senate. They donated all they could to his possible opponent

The Associated Press

February 13, 2018 01:37 PM

MADISON, Wis.

The parents of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson have donated the maximum amount to the campaign of their son’s Democratic rival, Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Nicholson is in a primary battle against Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir, with the winner advancing to take on Baldwin in the fall.

Federal records show that Nicholson’s parents, Michael and Donna Nicholson, both gave $2,700 in December to Baldwin. Nicholson is a former Democrat, but his parents have a long history of donating to Democratic candidates. CNN first reported the donations to Baldwin.

Nicholson says in a statement that “My parents have a different worldview than I do, and it is not surprising that they would support a candidate like Tammy Baldwin who shares their perspective.”

Nicholson says he is a conservative by choice “not because I was born one.”

