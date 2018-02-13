A man was arrested Monday in Palestine for hopping on a police car with no clothes on.
A man was arrested Monday in Palestine for hopping on a police car with no clothes on. Palestine Police Department Courtesy
A man was arrested Monday in Palestine for hopping on a police car with no clothes on. Palestine Police Department Courtesy

National

‘Let the memes begin,’ police say on Facebook. The naked guy’s brother isn’t amused

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

February 13, 2018 12:49 PM

Palestine, Texas

Tiron Billups is facing a public intoxication charge after police in Palestine say he climbed on the hood of a patrol car, naked and under the influence of an unknown substance.

Well, they don't just say he did it. There's a photo, which was apparently snapped by a bystander, then posted to the Palestine Police Department Facebook page.

It certainly made for an interesting start to the week for Cpl. Mike Miller and Sgt. Brian Lintner, who happened upon the naked Billups as he walked down a street in town.

According to the Palestine Press-Herald, when the pair confronted Billups, he ran and jumped on the hood of their patrol car.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Miller and Lintner talked Billups down and he was taken to the Anderson County Jail without further incident.

But the original wording of the police Facebook post has been getting almost as much attention in the comments section as the unusual nature of the crime. In the original post, at 1:49 p.m., the post included the caption, "Let the memes begin."

A little more than an hour later, the comment about memes was deleted.

FB edit hist.JPG
Palestine Police Department's original post said "Let the memes begin." They edited the post a little over an hour later.
Palestine Police Department Facebook screenshot

Billups' brother, Joque Billups, said in a comment that it was "tacky" and "pathetic" for police to bring up memes over the arrest.

Some agreed, while others defended the police's original wording as "having a sense of humor about things."

It escalated from there.

"You're right, addiction is a horrible thing," the police account said in response to other complaints about the appropriateness of bringing humor into the situation. "The memes weren't being requested, but expected in this crazy world we live in. ... The wording was not the best and we should be better than that. PPD is simply trying to provide information directly to you since you will see it everywhere else. Valid points made here."

Palestine police Chief Andy Harvey told the Star-Telegram via email that "we only posted the photo after a passerby took a picture of it happening and it went viral. PPD thought it was best to share it as well so our residents can hear directly from us.

"If nothing else, this post created some good dialogue, and that's always a good thing."

More Videos

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 0:27

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

Pause
How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland 0:41

Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl enters courthouse before pleading guilty to desertion, misbehavior 0:31

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl enters courthouse before pleading guilty to desertion, misbehavior

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina 0:24

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism?

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 2:24

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

Body cam and security camera footage captured the wild events in Arizona. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 0:27

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

Pause
How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland 0:41

Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl enters courthouse before pleading guilty to desertion, misbehavior 0:31

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl enters courthouse before pleading guilty to desertion, misbehavior

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina 0:24

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism?

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 2:24

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

View More Video