Women struggling to get pregnant may have a safer option after this ‘big breakthrough’

Scientists have successfully created fully grown human eggs for the first time in a laboratory. Researchers say this development could improve fertility treatment for many women. By externally replicating the process where egg cells mature in the ovaries, scientists believe new treatments may be developed. In previous studies human eggs were developed in the laboratory, but never to full maturity. For this experiment the eggs were removed from ovary tissue and grown in a laboratory until fertilization. SKY via AP

