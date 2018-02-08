More Videos

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, pleaded no contest to felony charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI and child endangerment stemming from a 2017 fatal crash that killed her sister. Sanchez, who is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6, took a viral live-stream video of the crash. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com
Obdulia Sanchez, 18, pleaded no contest to felony charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI and child endangerment stemming from a 2017 fatal crash that killed her sister. Sanchez, who is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6, took a viral live-stream video of the crash.

National

She broadcast the crash that killed her 14-year-old sister. Now she’s going to prison

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@mercedsunstar.com

February 08, 2018 12:21 PM

LOS BANOS, Calif.

Obdulia Sanchez was sentenced Thursday to six years and four months in prison for gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI and child endangerment stemming from a July 2017 crash in which her 14-year-old sister died.

Sanchez, 18, was driving a white Buick Century on July 21 west on Henry Miller Road north of Los Banos, east of Highway 140, when it crashed and rolled over off the south end of the road, police said.

The crash killed Sanchez's 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline Sanchez, and injured her sister's 15-year-old girlfriend, Manuela Ceja.

But it was the live Instagram video Sanchez was filming on her phone before, during and after the crash that went viral.

Sanchez was detained at the scene after she was belligerent due to the death of her sister, reportedly kicking and spitting at medics and police as they responded.

She was arrested after a blood test at Los Banos Memorial Hospital revealed her blood alcohol content was registered at .106 about 90 minutes after the crash.

Sanchez pleaded no contest to charges on Jan. 24.

