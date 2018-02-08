Thousands pour in for dad who rushed Larry Nassar in court. He doesn’t want it

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:27 Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage Pause 0:31 How to prevent a home fire in the winter 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 0:41 Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:31 Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl enters courthouse before pleading guilty to desertion, misbehavior 0:24 Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism? 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence Video Link copy Embed Code copy

On the second day of disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar's final sentencing hearing the father of three victims, Randall Margraves, tried to attack Nassar. The man charged across the room but was quickly tackled by bailiffs and lead from the courtroom. This hearing focuses on Nassar's work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward. Pool via AP

