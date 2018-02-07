Make Tide Pods look less tasty, lawmakers tell Procter & Gamble

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:27 Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage Pause 0:31 How to prevent a home fire in the winter 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 0:41 Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:31 Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl enters courthouse before pleading guilty to desertion, misbehavior 0:24 Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism? 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Even though it started as a meme in social media, teens all over the country started recreating it by eating Tide Pods as in this new YouTube challenge. Esther Medina; Monty Davis, curator Miami Herald

Even though it started as a meme in social media, teens all over the country started recreating it by eating Tide Pods as in this new YouTube challenge. Esther Medina; Monty Davis, curator Miami Herald