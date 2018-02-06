Suspect in child porn video shared on Facebook is arrested and child found, police say

Germaine Moore, a suspect wanted in connection to a viral Facebook video depicting an older man receiving oral sex from a child, is in custody in Millbrook, Ala., the Elmore County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to the Ledger-Enquirer.

Moore, 44, was wanted on 11 counts related to criminal sexual misconduct and has active warrants in Detroit, WYFF reported. The child has been found and is safe, police told WHNT.

WSFA reported that Moore turned himself in around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. His wife has been charged with interfering with prosecution, reported AL.com.

Moore was identified as a suspect in a video depicting a man engaging in sexual activity with a child that has been shared widely across social media in the last several days. The video reportedly shows a young girl giving oral sex to an adult male, according to AL.com.

"This video has been shared widely on social media. As this investigation proceeds, law enforcement issues a reminder to the public that possession, dissemination or sharing of this video is a criminal act," Central Alabama Crimestoppers wrote on Facebook.

"If you receive this video through social media, report it to the social media platform and delete it immediately. Do no share it, as criminal charges may result."

Facebook itself advised users to report the video and delete it if they see it.

"We do not allow the sharing of child exploitative images on Facebook or Messenger -- even to express outrage," the company said in a statement to WBRC. "Regardless of intention, sharing such imagery is harmful and illegal. When we become aware of such images, we remove them and notify the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. We urge people never to share such content and to report it to local authorities immediately.”

A conviction for distributing child pornography can lead to decades in prison. At least one man has been charged for allegedly sharing the video.