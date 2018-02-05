He fled police in handcuffs and pink boxers, cops say. It took hours to find him

Early Saturday, a woman called 911 to report her son had stolen a car and broken into a family business.
The woman told dispatchers that her boyfriend had Joshua Walker, 27, of Merritt Island, Florida, pinned to the ground, reported The Orlando Sentinel. A deputy arrived and put Walker in handcuffs, then turned to talk to the couple.
That’s when Walker fled, wearing only the handcuffs and a pair of faded pink boxer shorts, the publication reported.
At 7:30 a.m., someone reported that Walker approached them for a cigarette, according to Florida Today. Deputies finally caught up with him about 1:30 p.m. and took him back into custody on suspicion of auto theft and burglary.
In England on Jan. 26, a 23-year-old man due to appear in court escaped from police wearing only boxer shorts after his pants fell down during a scuffle, reported DevonLive. He reportedly also had a traffic cone on his head. He was arrested about an hour later after a search involving a police helicopter, officers told the publication.
