Joshua Walker
Joshua Walker Brevard County Sheriff’s Department
Joshua Walker Brevard County Sheriff’s Department

National

He fled police in handcuffs and pink boxers, cops say. It took hours to find him

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

February 05, 2018 11:57 AM

Early Saturday, a woman called 911 to report her son had stolen a car and broken into a family business.

The woman told dispatchers that her boyfriend had Joshua Walker, 27, of Merritt Island, Florida, pinned to the ground, reported The Orlando Sentinel. A deputy arrived and put Walker in handcuffs, then turned to talk to the couple.

That’s when Walker fled, wearing only the handcuffs and a pair of faded pink boxer shorts, the publication reported.

At 7:30 a.m., someone reported that Walker approached them for a cigarette, according to Florida Today. Deputies finally caught up with him about 1:30 p.m. and took him back into custody on suspicion of auto theft and burglary.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In England on Jan. 26, a 23-year-old man due to appear in court escaped from police wearing only boxer shorts after his pants fell down during a scuffle, reported DevonLive. He reportedly also had a traffic cone on his head. He was arrested about an hour later after a search involving a police helicopter, officers told the publication.

  Comments  