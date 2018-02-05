Whole Foods Market
National

‘I wake up ... from nightmares:’ Why Whole Foods workers are hating life

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

February 05, 2018 10:49 AM

You think your job is a grind?

Try working at Whole Foods, which is apparently a pretty tough place to clock in every day.

“I wake up in the middle of the night from nightmares,” an anonymous staffer told Business Insider, which spoke to 27 current and former workers. “The stress has created such a tense working environment. Seeing someone cry at work is becoming normal.”

Crying? There’s no crying in supermarkets!

Seriously: What’s the problem?

Seems the Austin, Texas-based chain, which was bought by Amazon last summer, has initiated a new inventory system called order to shelf (OTS) that is pretty hardcore — and breaking down morale. Amazon’s founder is Jeff Bezos, who went to high school in Miami-Dade.

According to Supermarket News, OTS is when distributors and suppliers deliver small batches of product to retailers, which helps stores keep back-room inventory down and, of course, saves money.

To keep shelves fully stocked, staffers have to hustle more than ever. To add insult to injury, managers walk around conducting pop quizzes, doing spot checks and checking off scorecards to determine how quickly the shelves are replenished.

“Do all items on sales floor have accurate signage?” reads one of the myriad questions on the scorecard for a produce staffer.

“Are all displays that are not pulled down at night maintaining 75 percent holding power or greater throughout the day?”

A scorecard grade below 89.9 percent is considered failing and the employee may be subject to termination, not to mention humiliation.

“The fear of chastisement, punishment, and retribution is very real and pervasive,” another worker told the site, which adds that the harsh working environment has caused many people to quit.

Ironically, OTS may not even be helping the bottom line. Business Insider reports that many Whole Foods are experiencing food shortages because of it.

