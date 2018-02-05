McClatchy file photo
She didn’t know about the sex videos – until someone she knew saw her on a porn site, cops say

By Denver Pratt

dpratt@bhamherald.com

February 05, 2018 10:00 AM

A Whatcom County, Washington, man was arrested after he allegedly video recorded sexual encounters with a woman without her permission and posted them to a porn website.

William David Kruse, 49, of Sedro Woolley, Washington, was booked Wednesday morning on suspicion of voyeurism. Kruse’s arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 9.

In mid-January a woman called the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and told detectives she found explicit videos that included her on a porn website and suspected Kruse was the one who recorded and posted them, according to Chief Criminal Deputy Doug Chadwick.

The woman told detectives she was told by a friend about a video that showed her having sex with Kruse, Chadwick said.

The woman said she didn’t know she was being recorded, or give Kruse permission to do so or post the images and video online, Chadwick said.

Chadwick said the type of device or camera used to record the woman is unknown, but the recording devices appeared to have been “placed covertly” in the bedroom and bathroom.

Kruse did not make any statements at the time of his arrest, Chandwick said.

Public service announcement warns teens about 'sextortion'

This PSA on sextortion warns that anything private shared online could be used against you. If someone demands sexual images from you, stop immediately and report it. For more information, visit ProjectSafeChildhood.gov

Department of Justice

Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt

