Brian Thomas Doro
Brian Thomas Doro Oklahoma County Jail
Brian Thomas Doro Oklahoma County Jail

National

He tried to be a ‘good boyfriend’ – by threatening to bomb a courthouse, cops say

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

February 01, 2018 11:34 AM

Brian Thomas Doro, 27, just wanted to help his girlfriend, police say.

She had a custody case hearing in court, but couldn’t afford to hire an attorney, according to KFOR. Doro tried to get the hearing postponed by calling in a fake bomb threat to the courthouse at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Sheriff Chris West of Canadian County in Oklahoma told the station.

“Doro was selfish in making this type of threat to instill fear and panic in Canadian County,” West told KFOR. “Because he thought he was being a good boyfriend in making this threat, because of his actions, he now faces a lengthy prison sentence.”

Doro called the county administration office and said he’d blow up the complex if all the inmates in the county jail weren’t released within 10 hours, according to KOKH. He said he’d planted bombs in the ground around the buildings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

After evacuating several county buildings, deputies, police officers and a Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb squad swept the complex for explosives, the station reported. They found nothing. Investigators traced the phone number used in the call to a cell phone, whose owner told them he’d loaned the phone to Doro.

Detectives arrested Doro at his home Wednesday on suspicion of making a threat by explosive means. He could face three to 10 years in prison, KOKH reported.

Sometimes it’s the girlfriend whose effort to “help” leads to a criminal act. Angel Baker, 17, of Rockingham, Maryland, faces charges that she robbed a bank in Brattleboro, Vermont, for her boyfriend, who backed out because he was frightened, reported The Brattleboro Reformer. Baker and Jack Burke, 18, also of Rockingham, had earlier cased a different bank in Chester, Vermont, but Burke decided not to go ahead with their plan to rob it.

After visiting a relative, Baker decided to rob the Brattleboro bank herself, using a note to demand $5,000. She declined Burke’s offer of the hat, mask and gloves they’d assembled for the original robbery scheme, the publication reported. After Brattleboro police posted security footage of Baker robbing the bank, her mother got in touch with her and encouraged her and Burke to turn themselves in.

More Videos

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 0:27

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

Pause
How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland 0:41

Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl enters courthouse before pleading guilty to desertion, misbehavior 0:31

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl enters courthouse before pleading guilty to desertion, misbehavior

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina 0:24

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism?

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 2:24

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice.

Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 0:27

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

Pause
How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland 0:41

Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl enters courthouse before pleading guilty to desertion, misbehavior 0:31

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl enters courthouse before pleading guilty to desertion, misbehavior

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina 0:24

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism?

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 2:24

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

View More Video