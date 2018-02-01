He tried to be a ‘good boyfriend’ – by threatening to bomb a courthouse, cops say

Brian Thomas Doro, 27, just wanted to help his girlfriend, police say.
She had a custody case hearing in court, but couldn’t afford to hire an attorney, according to KFOR. Doro tried to get the hearing postponed by calling in a fake bomb threat to the courthouse at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Sheriff Chris West of Canadian County in Oklahoma told the station.
“Doro was selfish in making this type of threat to instill fear and panic in Canadian County,” West told KFOR. “Because he thought he was being a good boyfriend in making this threat, because of his actions, he now faces a lengthy prison sentence.”
Doro called the county administration office and said he’d blow up the complex if all the inmates in the county jail weren’t released within 10 hours, according to KOKH. He said he’d planted bombs in the ground around the buildings.
After evacuating several county buildings, deputies, police officers and a Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb squad swept the complex for explosives, the station reported. They found nothing. Investigators traced the phone number used in the call to a cell phone, whose owner told them he’d loaned the phone to Doro.
Detectives arrested Doro at his home Wednesday on suspicion of making a threat by explosive means. He could face three to 10 years in prison, KOKH reported.
Sometimes it’s the girlfriend whose effort to “help” leads to a criminal act. Angel Baker, 17, of Rockingham, Maryland, faces charges that she robbed a bank in Brattleboro, Vermont, for her boyfriend, who backed out because he was frightened, reported The Brattleboro Reformer. Baker and Jack Burke, 18, also of Rockingham, had earlier cased a different bank in Chester, Vermont, but Burke decided not to go ahead with their plan to rob it.
After visiting a relative, Baker decided to rob the Brattleboro bank herself, using a note to demand $5,000. She declined Burke’s offer of the hat, mask and gloves they’d assembled for the original robbery scheme, the publication reported. After Brattleboro police posted security footage of Baker robbing the bank, her mother got in touch with her and encouraged her and Burke to turn themselves in.
