Mom says bus stop brawl with middle schooler was attempt to stop daughter’s bullying

Victoria Thomas was tired of her 12-year-old daughter being bullied at the school bus stop in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

“I was prepared to do whatever,” she told Fox2, alleging that a school counselor hasn’t stopped the taunting. “Even if I had to defend my daughter.”

So she and Barry Crumer, the girl’s father, went to the bus stop on Wednesday morning along with their daughter, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Officials with the Parkway School District said the ordeal started after the parents told their daughter to attack a middle schooler — and then joined the fray, the Dispatch reported.

Thomas told her side of the story to Fox2 of what happened while everyone waited at the stop.

“One little girl walked right up and my daughter and the other young lady ended up fighting and I went down there to break it up,” she said, “but in the midst of me breaking it up, I got kicked so I ended up hitting the other little girl, I pulled her hair to pull them back.”

There were about 20 children at the stop during the fight, according to the Dispatch, and the school bus driver reported the fight when she arrived.

Both Thomas and Crumer were charged with peace disturbance and fourth-degree assault, KMOV reported, while the student who was attacked has minor injuries.

The St. Louis County Family Court is reviewing the case of the couple’s daughter, who is now under the care of another relative, according to KSDK. Her parents have been banned from a local pre-school and middle school in the past.

According to the Dispatch, Thomas once threatened to hurt a teacher and also used inappropriate language in front of students in another incident.

But Thomas argued that she is at her wits end regarding her daughter’s bullying — and had to do something.

“They’ve been doing this since last year,” she told Fox2, “and I am just fed up with it.”