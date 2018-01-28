A mom put her baby’s car seat on the stove. She didn’t realize it was hot, she told 911

Trying to keep her 10-month-old girl out of reach of the family dog, a young Ohio mother put her car seat on the nearest available surface – a stove.
She didn’t realize it was hot.
“My baby, please,” the anguished mom tells 911 dispatchers in a recording posted by WXIX. A man then comes on the line. “This baby’s 10 months old, she’s burnt bad … Please hurry. She’s got skin coming off and everything,” he tells dispatchers. At one point, the frantic couple takes the baby into the cold outside air, but the dispatcher convinces them to return indoors.
The child was taken by helicopter to a local hospital with second- and third-degree burns Wednesday night, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. She was reported in critical but stable condition at a Cincinnati hospital on Friday.
The family lives just a short distance from the police station, said Addyston Police Chief Dorian LaCourse. Police have only known the mother to be a caring and attentive parent, he told the Enquirer. The family has a large dog and the mother was trying to keep the baby away from it after returning home, he said.
Investigators told WCMH that a blanket caught fire.
“People go around and make mistakes every day, but some of them are serious,” LaCourse told The Cincinnati Enquirer. “We just don’t know what they were thinking about that day. They may have been under some kind of stress.”
The village of 1,000 people is located about 10 miles west of downtown Cincinnati, according to its website.
