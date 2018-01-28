Shark attacks nearly double off West Coast in 2017, with kayakers at most risk

More Videos 0:27 Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage Pause 1:58 Trump denies offensive comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 0:45 Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'sh--hole' remark at MLK event 4:03 Pitbull's ‘Sexy Beaches’ video 2:49 Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 2:32 Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages 2:17 Idaho soccer coach: 'We together are big enough to make a difference in our community' 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 8:43 Boise State commit, defensive end Scott Matlock's senior highlight reel 0:21 A state-by-state look at flu cases Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Swimmers off Capistrano Beach in Orange County got some surprising news from above on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. “You are paddleboarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks,” an Orange County sheriff’s helicopter pilot announces over his loudspeaker in this video released by the department. Orange County Sheriff's Department Video edited by David Caraccio

Swimmers off Capistrano Beach in Orange County got some surprising news from above on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. “You are paddleboarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks,” an Orange County sheriff’s helicopter pilot announces over his loudspeaker in this video released by the department. Orange County Sheriff's Department Video edited by David Caraccio