How did this ‘Storm Chasers’ star die aboard a cruise? Cops may have a clue

Joel Taylor was known for his death-defying acts on TV, but his final voyage was off the set.
The star of Discovery Channel reality series “Storm Chasers” died Tuesday. TMZ reports the 38-year-old was on board Royal Caribbean International’s Harmony of the Seas, a seven-night cruise that sailed from Fort Lauderdale Saturday. But he didn’t go overboard.
On Monday night, after a performance by Olivia Newton John, things reportedly got a little crazy.
A fellow guest told the gossip site that Taylor was on the dance floor consuming GHB, a prescription-only, anti-sleep medication. After he passed out, the witness told the site, the reality star was carried back to his state room. A rep for the ship confirmed Taylor was found unresponsive; law enforcement was called as the ship docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where an autopsy is being conducted.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ: “It appears the death could be an overdose and Joel Taylor was consuming controlled substances.”
RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I'll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend pic.twitter.com/htN45t8wik— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 24, 2018
A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean told The Blast, “We extend our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the 38-year-old male guest from the United States who died while onboard Harmony of the Seas. On January 23, 2018, the guest was found unresponsive in his cabin. As is our standard procedure, law enforcement was notified and responded to the ship when it arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A member of our Care Team is providing support and assistance to his family.”
