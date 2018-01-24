They thought a man had cancer, so they targeted him in an armed robbery, police say

The plan was to rob a person with cancer, police say, and 48-year-old David Barcus was the target.
Two men — Tyler Ocasio, 20, and Dustin Lehoe, 21 — and two teenagers — Dylan Warren, 16, and Jaden Osborn, 15 — allegedly broke into a house Barcus was staying at in Newark, Ohio, early Saturday morning, according to The Columbus Dispatch.
The two teens allegedly admitted that Ocasio kicked in a door at the house and entered the basement along with Lehoe, according to court documents obtained by the Newark Advocate.
Osborn said he stayed outside the house as a lookout, according to the Newark Advocate, while Warren told police he pointed a 9-millimeter handgun at a woman inside the house.
Police say one of the teens admitted that they targeted Barcus because they allegedly thought he had cancer and were hoping to get prescription drugs or money from him, the Dispatch reported.
The quartet fled after gunshots were fired during the robbery, police say, and a 9-millimeter shell casing was allegedly found on Barcus’ bed.
“I can see a shell casing ... I’ve got a big blood stain here, ma’am,” another resident of the house said in a 911 call where Barcus can be heard in the background, according to the Dispatch. “My wife is downstairs with him now. We’re trying to talk to him, but he’s not responding to us real well.”
Officers found Barcus injured with a gunshot wound when they arrived to the house at around 2:50 a.m., according to WCMH. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Warren allegedly admitted to police that they did not intend to kill the 48-year-old.
"In the end, Dylan explained he had been previously over at (a person's) apartment with Tyler, Dustin and Jaden, when one of them or a couple of them ... mentioned robbing a subject of his 'bread' (money)," Detective Steve Vanoy wrote, according to the Newark Advocate. "He would later say he thought one of them also mentioned the victim having valium."
No signs of cancer were found during Barcus’ autopsy, according to the Newark Advocate.
Both Lehoe and Ocasio were arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated murder. The judge told them they have a bond of $1 million and could face the death penalty — to which Ocasio reacted with an audible “What?!” in court, ABC6 reported.
When police arrested Lehoe and Ocasio at a house, officers allege they found a handgun there, according to the Norwalk Reflector.
Warren and Osborn, who prosecutors are hoping to charge as adults, face delinquency counts of complicity to aggravated murder, among other charges.
