National

‘We lost a legend’ — Star storm chaser Joel Taylor dies at 38

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

January 24, 2018 08:58 AM

Taylor’s “Storm Chasers” co-star, Reed Timmer, announced the death on Twitter late Tuesday.

“We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm to chase,” Timmer wrote. “I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend.”

Taylor’s death is not believed to be related to storm chasing, People Magazine reported. The cause of death remains unclear.

Taylor and Timmer chased tornadoes in 2003 for the documentary “Tornado Glory.” In 2007, they went on to star in “Storm Chasers,” E! News reported.

They also made another documentary, “Tornado Chasers,” together.

Friend Mike Olbinski also paid tribute to Taylor, recalling how he met him at a wedding.

“A huge smile,” he wrote on Twitter. “RIP Joel Taylor ... you will be missed.”

Team Western OK Chaser, a media company dedicated to storm chasing, also posted a remembrance of Taylor on social media.

“Our community of Elk City and the Storm Chasing community lost a great guy today. Joel Taylor was truly an inspiration to myself and many who knew him. He was one of the most level headed chasers on the roads and truly a classy guy outside of chasing,” the group wrote on Facebook. “He didn’t chase for the glory he chased because he had a true passion for storms. In the last few years he’d load up with his dad and go chase and not even take a camera. Our hearts are hurting for his mom Tracy and dad Jimmy along with his brother and sister and their children.”

In a follow-up, the group added that Taylor’s cause of death is being looked into by medical professionals and will “be quite a while” before the cause is determined.

Taylor’s death prompted many other tributes from around the country.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

