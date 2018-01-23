More Videos

Nate Shelman usually roasts his listeners. Now, watch them roast him. 1:25

Nate Shelman usually roasts his listeners. Now, watch them roast him.

Pause
QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights 5:22

QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights

First Mexican bakery opens in Boise 1:47

First Mexican bakery opens in Boise

Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff 0:29

Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff

A Boise man's online DNA test leads to discovering a sister he didn't know existed 2:29

A Boise man's online DNA test leads to discovering a sister he didn't know existed

Senior highlights for Idaho commit, Bishop Kelly's Khalil Forehand 5:22

Senior highlights for Idaho commit, Bishop Kelly's Khalil Forehand

Idaho, you can register to vote online now. Here's how. 0:31

Idaho, you can register to vote online now. Here's how.

Albertsons CEO says treating people right is the key to success 2:40

Albertsons CEO says treating people right is the key to success

Albertsons opens new convenience store. 1:25

Albertsons opens new convenience store.

Former Idaho Chief Justice and Vietnam veteran Jim Jones advocates for refugees 2:54

Former Idaho Chief Justice and Vietnam veteran Jim Jones advocates for refugees

  • Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car

    Detectives released video of a trio of carjackers who targeted an elderly woman in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, on Jan. 15.

Detectives released video of a trio of carjackers who targeted an elderly woman in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, on Jan. 15. Broward Sheriff's Office
Detectives released video of a trio of carjackers who targeted an elderly woman in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, on Jan. 15. Broward Sheriff's Office

National

He was wanted for stealing an 81-year-old woman’s car. His mom turned him in, police say

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

January 23, 2018 05:38 PM

A 14-year-old Florida boy was arrested and charged with felony carjacking after Broward Sheriff’s deputies say he was one of three teens who stole an elderly woman’s car from a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart last week.

The teen’s mother told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 that she was the one who turned him in.

“It is really difficult for me,” the woman, who didn’t want to be named, told the station. “I’m the one who turned my son in. I do not condone anything like this. When I saw it, I call the police right away and have them come and get him.”

BSO said Shaquille Dixon, 14, was arrested Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of the Jan. 15 incident at the store at 3001 N. State Road 7.

Video showed a woman parking her gold Toyota, walking through the parking lot and entering the store with the three teens trailing her.

The 81-year-old, who didn’t want to be identified, told CBS4 she went to the store to buy a computer mouse.

The woman can then be seen walking toward her car as the boys, who were waiting nearby, approached her. One of them came to the front and demanded her keys at gunpoint and the other two went to the back.

The boys can be seen taking off in her car, and nearly hitting her in the process.

BSO said Tuesday they were still looking for the other two boys.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Nate Shelman usually roasts his listeners. Now, watch them roast him. 1:25

Nate Shelman usually roasts his listeners. Now, watch them roast him.

Pause
QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights 5:22

QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights

First Mexican bakery opens in Boise 1:47

First Mexican bakery opens in Boise

Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff 0:29

Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff

A Boise man's online DNA test leads to discovering a sister he didn't know existed 2:29

A Boise man's online DNA test leads to discovering a sister he didn't know existed

Senior highlights for Idaho commit, Bishop Kelly's Khalil Forehand 5:22

Senior highlights for Idaho commit, Bishop Kelly's Khalil Forehand

Idaho, you can register to vote online now. Here's how. 0:31

Idaho, you can register to vote online now. Here's how.

Albertsons CEO says treating people right is the key to success 2:40

Albertsons CEO says treating people right is the key to success

Albertsons opens new convenience store. 1:25

Albertsons opens new convenience store.

Former Idaho Chief Justice and Vietnam veteran Jim Jones advocates for refugees 2:54

Former Idaho Chief Justice and Vietnam veteran Jim Jones advocates for refugees

  • Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

    Dashcam footage from a bus captured footage of a car flying off the median and into the second floor of a building in Santa Ana, Calif.

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

View More Video