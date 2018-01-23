He choked a clerk on the gas station floor, police say. A homeless man rushed to help

0:27 Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage Pause

1:19 Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning

1:54 Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

2:33 'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim

1:47 First Mexican bakery opens in Boise

0:31 Idaho, you can register to vote online now. Here's how.

0:32 St. Luke's uses 'friendly, four-legged' staff to calm upset patients

5:22 Senior highlights for Idaho commit, Bishop Kelly's Khalil Forehand

1:03 99 bottles of beer on the wall is easy. This Eagle man has 11,000 cans in his garage