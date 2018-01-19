‘We are a force and you are nothing.’ Aly Raisman’s powerful speech has people cheering

More Videos 0:27 Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage Pause 1:03 Trooper rescues bald eagle on turnpike 0:45 Take a look inside the new State of Idaho buildings on the HP campus 2:15 Play it really loud. Boise Bomb Shelter is a perfect place for bands to practice. 1:45 Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued 1:05 Watch Chandler Hutchison’s finishing flourish vs. Utah State 2:33 'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 1:01 Boiseans are ready to make a statement at this year's Women's March 2:51 Business growth on upswing in Eagle 0:53 Bodovino Chef Zachary McCullough cooks up new seasonal scallops dish Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Olympian Jordyn Wieber: "Nobody was protecting us" from gymnastics doctor's abuse Jordyn Wieber gave a victim impact statement in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Friday - the fourth day of sentencing for Larry Nassar. She grew up in the Lansing area and says she started seeing Nassar at age 8. Jordyn Wieber gave a victim impact statement in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Friday - the fourth day of sentencing for Larry Nassar. She grew up in the Lansing area and says she started seeing Nassar at age 8. AP

