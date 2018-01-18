Wells Fargo just paid my bills twice, people say. They’re on hold for hours to fix it

More Videos 0:27 Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage Pause 2:20 Trump to NRA: ‘I will never ever let you down’ 1:49 Paul Manafort: The rise and fall of President Trump's former campaign chairman 0:21 Firefighter catches child dropped from ladder 5:22 QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights 2:33 'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 1:05 Watch Chandler Hutchison’s finishing flourish vs. Utah State 2:51 Business growth on upswing in Eagle 2:30 Sarah, recovering addict, shares her story 2:15 Play it really loud. Boise Bomb Shelter is a perfect place for bands to practice. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo In 2016 Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in penalties to settle allegations that its employees created more than 2 million unauthorized customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. Soon after, the Observer and other media outlets reported that the U.S. Attorney’s offices in Charlotte and San Francisco, where the bank has major employment hubs, were also probing the practices. In 2016 Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in penalties to settle allegations that its employees created more than 2 million unauthorized customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. Soon after, the Observer and other media outlets reported that the U.S. Attorney’s offices in Charlotte and San Francisco, where the bank has major employment hubs, were also probing the practices. Meta Viers McClatchy

In 2016 Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in penalties to settle allegations that its employees created more than 2 million unauthorized customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. Soon after, the Observer and other media outlets reported that the U.S. Attorney’s offices in Charlotte and San Francisco, where the bank has major employment hubs, were also probing the practices. Meta Viers McClatchy