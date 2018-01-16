Four law enforcement officers shot overnight during York County manhunt

More Videos 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 Pause 7:24 4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 3:08 Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions. 1:57 A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 2:51 Business growth on upswing in Eagle 2:20 Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action 1:04 Idaho college spokesman explains incident leading to lockdown 2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather 1:06 Historic Nampa building (the old library) gets a new life 2:33 'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt Four York County law enforcement officials were shot and injured responding to a domestic violence call late Monday. York County Sheriff's Office spokesman Trent Faris did not release the conditions and identities of the officers Tuesday morning. Four York County law enforcement officials were shot and injured responding to a domestic violence call late Monday. York County Sheriff's Office spokesman Trent Faris did not release the conditions and identities of the officers Tuesday morning. York County Sheriff's Office

Four York County law enforcement officials were shot and injured responding to a domestic violence call late Monday. York County Sheriff's Office spokesman Trent Faris did not release the conditions and identities of the officers Tuesday morning. York County Sheriff's Office