Henry the shelter dog from Georgia has a listing on Tinder because his handlers want to find him a good human home.
Henry the shelter dog from Georgia has a listing on Tinder because his handlers want to find him a good human home.
Henry the shelter dog from Georgia has a listing on Tinder because his handlers want to find him a good human home.

National

This rugged male on Tinder likes to chill with Netflix. And you won’t mind his damp nose

By SONIA OSORIO

sosorio@elnuevoherald.com

January 11, 2018 06:29 AM

Henry has dark eyes, light hair, likes to swim, loves adventure and is looking for his soulmate. A typical male on Tinder.

He also has a big, wet nose.

Deal breaker?

Shouldn’t be. Henry is a dog. And his peeps at the animal shelter want to find him a good human companion.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

So, they listed their best friend on the popular digital dating site.

Miranda Morrison, who works at Animal Ark Rescue in Columbus, Georgia, is eager to find a home for the shelter dog.

Since Morrison posted Henry's profile on Dec. 29, he has had 14 nibbles.

Henry isn’t the only animal on Tinder. LifeLine Animal Project in Atlanta has created 22 profiles for its dogs and cats.

And Tinder introduced an advertising campaign a few years ago seeking to connect abandoned dogs in New York City with potential owners, according to Inc.

More Videos

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

Pause
'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' 1:26

Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!'

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State 1:36

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State

Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows 5:00

Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows

Business growth on upswing in Eagle 2:51

Business growth on upswing in Eagle

Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning 1:33

Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning

Make sure you adhere to this Idaho hunting rule, or face a possible misdemeanor 1:47

Make sure you adhere to this Idaho hunting rule, or face a possible misdemeanor

Mountain lion stares down hikers in frightening encounter in the Sierra 2:06

Mountain lion stares down hikers in frightening encounter in the Sierra

  • Tiny bottle-fed tiger, now weighs 100 pounds on his first birthday

    The first Sumatran tiger born at Zoo Miami celebrates it's first birthday on Nov. 17, 2016. And he’ll be matched up with a mate through ‘Tinder for Tigers.’

Tiny bottle-fed tiger, now weighs 100 pounds on his first birthday

The first Sumatran tiger born at Zoo Miami celebrates it's first birthday on Nov. 17, 2016. And he’ll be matched up with a mate through ‘Tinder for Tigers.’

Patrick Farrell The Miami Herald

Morrison told the “Today” show that Henry “loves to get out and go on adventures. After a long day he is content to cuddle up on the couch and watch TV and snuggle with you.”

Henry’s perfect date? To get picked up at the shelter, taken for a walk, then fed chicken nuggets or sweet potato fries, according to the interview. “Then home to a cozy couch for a little living room fetch with a squeaky plush toy, followed by a Netflix marathon and snuggle fest before dozing off into a cozy slumber.”

How did Morrison come up with the idea of ​​Tinder?

She remembers using the site during her “single days.”

More Videos

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

Pause
'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' 1:26

Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!'

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State 1:36

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State

Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows 5:00

Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows

Business growth on upswing in Eagle 2:51

Business growth on upswing in Eagle

Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning 1:33

Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning

Make sure you adhere to this Idaho hunting rule, or face a possible misdemeanor 1:47

Make sure you adhere to this Idaho hunting rule, or face a possible misdemeanor

Mountain lion stares down hikers in frightening encounter in the Sierra 2:06

Mountain lion stares down hikers in frightening encounter in the Sierra

  • Frida the dog is among the heroes saving lives after the Mexico earthquakes

    Meet Frida, this doggy boots and goggle wearing dog is a member of the Mexican Navy's canine unit and rescue team that is helping search for survivors after the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that rattled Mexico on Sept. 19, 2017. She also assisted in rescue efforts following the 8.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the country earlier this month.

Frida the dog is among the heroes saving lives after the Mexico earthquakes

Meet Frida, this doggy boots and goggle wearing dog is a member of the Mexican Navy's canine unit and rescue team that is helping search for survivors after the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that rattled Mexico on Sept. 19, 2017. She also assisted in rescue efforts following the 8.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the country earlier this month.

SEMAR Mexico via Storyful

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

Pause
'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' 1:26

Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!'

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State 1:36

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State

Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows 5:00

Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows

Business growth on upswing in Eagle 2:51

Business growth on upswing in Eagle

Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning 1:33

Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning

Make sure you adhere to this Idaho hunting rule, or face a possible misdemeanor 1:47

Make sure you adhere to this Idaho hunting rule, or face a possible misdemeanor

Mountain lion stares down hikers in frightening encounter in the Sierra 2:06

Mountain lion stares down hikers in frightening encounter in the Sierra

  • See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

    This drone video, shot by Yakima County resident Steven Mack, shows the status of the chasm developing on Rattlesnake Ridge in Union Gap.

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

View More Video