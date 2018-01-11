Court OKs killing a type of owl to see effect on other owls

More Videos 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 Pause 0:34 'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 1:26 Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' 1:36 Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State 5:00 Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows 2:51 Business growth on upswing in Eagle 1:33 Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning 1:47 Make sure you adhere to this Idaho hunting rule, or face a possible misdemeanor 2:06 Mountain lion stares down hikers in frightening encounter in the Sierra Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Rehabilitated Screech Owl released at Vizcaya A ”soft release" of a screech owl rehabilitated by the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science's Batchelor Wildlife Center took lace on Thursday, August 31, 2017. The owl was placed in a nesting box on Vizcaya's grounds. The placement of the rescued owl was intended to highlight the Frost Science's rehabilitation work, as well as Vizcaya's significance as a protected habitat, which houses not only several rare plants and champion trees but also native wildlife. A ”soft release" of a screech owl rehabilitated by the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science's Batchelor Wildlife Center took lace on Thursday, August 31, 2017. The owl was placed in a nesting box on Vizcaya's grounds. The placement of the rescued owl was intended to highlight the Frost Science's rehabilitation work, as well as Vizcaya's significance as a protected habitat, which houses not only several rare plants and champion trees but also native wildlife. Pedro Portal The Miami Herald

A ”soft release" of a screech owl rehabilitated by the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science's Batchelor Wildlife Center took lace on Thursday, August 31, 2017. The owl was placed in a nesting box on Vizcaya's grounds. The placement of the rescued owl was intended to highlight the Frost Science's rehabilitation work, as well as Vizcaya's significance as a protected habitat, which houses not only several rare plants and champion trees but also native wildlife. Pedro Portal The Miami Herald