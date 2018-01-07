Man driving a stolen police car apparently decided he needed a beer, a witness says

More Videos 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 Pause 2:26 Where's the beef? Not in this plant-based burger that 'bleeds' 1:32 Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way' 2:33 'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 0:35 Buzzer-beating block keeps Borah boys basketball undefeated 2:09 Take an aerial tour of destruction in Mosul with this drone footage 2:05 Leon Rice said Broncos were 'scrapping, hustling' way to win 1:03 18 months after Idaho's Pioneer Fire, less than 10 percent of forest being salvage logged 5:00 Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows 1:25 Albertsons opens new convenience store. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch man steal Sacramento police car, head to the liquor store for a beer Zachary Samaha, 22, allegedly stole the car Saturday night near Florin Road and took it to a nearby liquor store to buy a 40-ounce bottle of beer, according to eyewitness Chris Marzan. Zachary Samaha, 22, allegedly stole the car Saturday night near Florin Road and took it to a nearby liquor store to buy a 40-ounce bottle of beer, according to eyewitness Chris Marzan. Ed Fogle Public Safety News Network

Zachary Samaha, 22, allegedly stole the car Saturday night near Florin Road and took it to a nearby liquor store to buy a 40-ounce bottle of beer, according to eyewitness Chris Marzan. Ed Fogle Public Safety News Network